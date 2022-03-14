New BitShares (NBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

