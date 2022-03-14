New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

New Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.24. 875,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,696. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

