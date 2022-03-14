Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,755 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3,273.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,585. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

