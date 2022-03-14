Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $198.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

