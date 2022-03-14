Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.25. The stock had a trading volume of 238,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,592. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average is $209.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.