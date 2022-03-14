Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,469. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

