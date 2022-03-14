Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.