NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $92.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

