NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Decreased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,832 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 6.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,396 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.63. 302,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

