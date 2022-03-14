Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.28

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 205331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

