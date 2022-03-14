Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

NLSN stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.