Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,008,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,801,913 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

