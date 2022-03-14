NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $173.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $120.72 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 76426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

