Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.90 million and $1.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.21 or 0.06535547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00264628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00727092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00469187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00378067 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,661,265,558 coins and its circulating supply is 9,047,015,558 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.