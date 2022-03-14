NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.24

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 50154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

