NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.24

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 50154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
