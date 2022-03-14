Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 161,506 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

