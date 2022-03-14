Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 161,506 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $22.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.