Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 6.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 3,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 595,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

