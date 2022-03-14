Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.05 on Monday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

