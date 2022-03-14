Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $9.61 or 0.00024655 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $867,410.23 and approximately $229.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104986 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,264 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

