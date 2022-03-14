Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

