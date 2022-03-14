Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 393 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $4.74 on Monday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

