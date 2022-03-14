Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 4521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.85.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

