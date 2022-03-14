Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.45

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 51303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

