NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.83. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

