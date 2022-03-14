NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

