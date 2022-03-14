NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $221.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.