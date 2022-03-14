Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 4.85 and last traded at 4.95, with a volume of 17725 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 15.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

