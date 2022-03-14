Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

