ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0870 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,089.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.49 or 0.06549215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.74 or 0.99596326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040569 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.