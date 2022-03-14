Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00018773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $35.72 million and $2.50 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99648316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00068704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00253721 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

