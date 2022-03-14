OKCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $315.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. OKCash has a market cap of $822,988.03 and $315.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,540,169 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

