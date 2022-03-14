Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $24,951.75 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $24,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 482,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,828. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

