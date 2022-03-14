Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $24,951.75 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $24,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35.
Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 482,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,828. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.