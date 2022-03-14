Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading Up 5.8%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51. Approximately 20,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,987,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

