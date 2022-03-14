OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.58

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 48111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

OLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $38,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

