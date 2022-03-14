Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

