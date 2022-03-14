ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.04

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.