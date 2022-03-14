ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.04

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.