ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE ONTF opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. ON24 has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.99 million and a P/E ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,526,200 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter worth $218,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

