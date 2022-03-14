ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,526,200.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

