Oncorus, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Oncorus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ONCR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.