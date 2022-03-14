OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,667. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

