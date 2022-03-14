Ontology Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.93 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $416.85 million and $33.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00173846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00369218 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

