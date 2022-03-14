Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

