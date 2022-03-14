Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

OPRT opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,283,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

