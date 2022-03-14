Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Invacare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invacare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

