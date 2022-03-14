Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $131.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

