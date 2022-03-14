Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

