Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sonder Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sonder in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Sonder stock opened at 4.67 on Monday. Sonder has a one year low of 4.22 and a one year high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

