Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.48 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.