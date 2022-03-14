Orbit Chain Market Cap Hits $196.28 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $196.28 million and $1.21 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

