OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.65

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 595190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$520.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

